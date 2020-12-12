Box: Kickapoo 64, Cardinal Ritter 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|22
|16
|10
|14
|62
|Kickapoo
|18
|8
|22
|16
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|2-1
|0-0
|221/74
|207/69
|Kickapoo
|1-0
|0-0
|64/21
|62/21
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luther Burden (#3, G, Jr.)
|21
|7
|1
|4-4
|1
|Robert Lewis (#22, F, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mario Fleming (#23, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|1
|Braxton Stacker (#1, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Nyjahl Vaughn (#2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Illyaas Harris (#10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-5
|1
|Cardinal Ritter
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
