Box: Kickapoo 64, Cardinal Ritter 62
Box: Kickapoo 64, Cardinal Ritter 62

1234Final
Cardinal Ritter2216101462
Kickapoo188221664
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter2-10-0221/74207/69
Kickapoo1-00-064/2162/21
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luther Burden (#3, G, Jr.)21714-41
Robert Lewis (#22, F, Jr.)16702-22
Mario Fleming (#23, G, Sr.)10122-41
Braxton Stacker (#1, G, Jr.)7301-24
Nyjahl Vaughn (#2, G, Sr.)51102
Illyaas Harris (#10, G, Sr.)3003-51
Cardinal Ritter
Individual stats Have not been reported.
