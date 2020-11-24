 Skip to main content
Box: Kingston 64, Herculaneum 58
Box: Kingston 64, Herculaneum 58

12345Final
Kingston0000064
Herculaneum0000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kingston1-00-064/6458/58
Herculaneum0-10-058/5864/64
Kingston
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)248-1308-132
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)103-71-41-23
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)84-50-303
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)60-11-13-43
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)51-21-302
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)50-21-32-25
