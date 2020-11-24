Box: Kingston 64, Herculaneum 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Kingston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kingston
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|58/58
|Herculaneum
|0-1
|0-0
|58/58
|64/64
|Kingston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|24
|8-13
|0
|8-13
|2
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|10
|3-7
|1-4
|1-2
|3
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-3
|0
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|6
|0-1
|1-1
|3-4
|3
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-3
|2-2
|5
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.