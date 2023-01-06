Box: KIPP St. Louis 67, Brentwood 37

|Final
|Brentwood
|37
|KIPP St. Louis
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|4-6
|1-1
|496/50
|492/49
|KIPP St. Louis
|11-2
|0-0
|833/83
|566/57
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|KIPP St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lamont Spence (#11, G, Jr.)
|16
|7-8
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Javaughn Jones (#35, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|0
|Brandon Grooms (#25, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|Carl Johnson (#30, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-5
|0
|Antione Taylor (#1, F)
|8
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Jabril McGee (#32, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-1
|0
|Kenton Diltz (#5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lajuan Wiley (#4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-6
|0
|0
|Stephon Strickland (#13, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0