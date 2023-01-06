 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: KIPP St. Louis 67, Brentwood 37

  • 0
Final
Brentwood37
KIPP St. Louis67
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood4-61-1496/50492/49
KIPP St. Louis11-20-0833/83566/57

Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
KIPP St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lamont Spence (#11, G, Jr.)167-80-12-20
Javaughn Jones (#35, G, Jr.)132-43-700
Brandon Grooms (#25, F, Sr.)114-81-300
Carl Johnson (#30, G, Jr.)83-602-50
Antione Taylor (#1, F)84-40-200
Jabril McGee (#32, F, Sr.)63-400-10
Kenton Diltz (#5, G, Jr.)21-3000
Lajuan Wiley (#4, G, Sr.)21-40-600
Stephon Strickland (#13, G, Sr.)10-10-11-20
