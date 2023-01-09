Box: KIPP St. Louis 71, Normandy 47

|Final
|Normandy
|47
|KIPP St. Louis
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|3-4
|0-0
|426/61
|341/49
|KIPP St. Louis
|12-2
|0-0
|904/129
|613/88
People are also reading…
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|KIPP St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Grooms (#25, F, Sr.)
|28
|9-18
|2-4
|4-8
|3
|Javaughn Jones (#35, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-3
|4-9
|0-2
|2
|Lajuan Wiley (#4, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Jabril McGee (#32, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|0
|3-4
|0
|Courtlyn Kelly (#2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Kenton Diltz (#5, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Antione Taylor (#1, F)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0