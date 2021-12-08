Box: KIPP St. Louis 76, Metro 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|8
|12
|12
|19
|51
|KIPP St. Louis
|24
|17
|16
|19
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|1-2
|1-0
|166/55
|190/63
|KIPP St. Louis
|5-4
|0-0
|528/176
|432/144
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|37
|13-17
|0-5
|11-13
|0
|Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Jaden Furman (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0-5
|0
|1-3
|1
|Jaydon Marley (#23, 5-11, SG, So.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.