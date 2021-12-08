 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: KIPP St. Louis 76, Metro 51
0 comments

Box: KIPP St. Louis 76, Metro 51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Metro812121951
KIPP St. Louis2417161976
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro1-21-0166/55190/63
KIPP St. Louis5-40-0528/176432/144
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)3713-170-511-130
Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)63-4003
Jaden Furman (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)21-1000
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)21-300-10
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)2002-24
Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)10-501-31
Jaydon Marley (#23, 5-11, SG, So.)10-301-20
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News