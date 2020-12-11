 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kirkwood 49, Lindbergh 34
0 comments

Box: Kirkwood 49, Lindbergh 34

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lindbergh61111634
Kirkwood141614549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-20-0225/45203/41
Kirkwood2-00-0125/2568/14
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)16702-25
Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)6300-13
Tyler Cochran (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)51101
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)42001
Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)21000
Adam Dupont (#14, 5-7, PG, Jr.)1001-21
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaylen Phipps (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)12404-44
Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)102201
Javaris Moye (#11, 6-3, G, So.)72100
Will Lee (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)5201-43
Kellen Rhimes (#2, 5-11, G, So.)5201-32
Bryce Simpson (#32, 6-8, F, Sr.)42000
Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)30101
Christian Hughes (#3, 6-1, G, So.)2002-21
Jackson Fortner (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports