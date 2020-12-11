Box: Kirkwood 49, Lindbergh 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|6
|11
|11
|6
|34
|Kirkwood
|14
|16
|14
|5
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-2
|0-0
|225/45
|203/41
|Kirkwood
|2-0
|0-0
|125/25
|68/14
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|5
|Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tyler Cochran (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Dupont (#14, 5-7, PG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Phipps (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|4
|Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Javaris Moye (#11, 6-3, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Will Lee (#1, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Kellen Rhimes (#2, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Bryce Simpson (#32, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Christian Hughes (#3, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jackson Fortner (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
