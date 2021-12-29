Box: Kirkwood 55, Fort Zumwalt West 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7
|18
|4
|10
|3
|42
|Kirkwood
|15
|10
|16
|8
|6
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-5
|0-1
|422/53
|425/53
|Kirkwood
|4-3
|0-1
|411/51
|410/51
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-4
|3
|Dylan Bates (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Collin Greiner (#10, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Johnny Taylor (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|3
|Peyton Kraus (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-4
|3
|Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|2
|Jack Kocher (#20, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Mick Ferbet (#22, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
