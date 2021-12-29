 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 55, Fort Zumwalt West 42
Box: Kirkwood 55, Fort Zumwalt West 42

12345Final
Fort Zumwalt West718410342
Kirkwood1510168655
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West3-50-1422/53425/53
Kirkwood4-30-1411/51410/51
Fort Zumwalt WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)165203
Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)14322-43
Dylan Bates (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)72104
Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)5012-20
Collin Greiner (#10, 6-0, F, Jr.)4200-21
Johnny Taylor (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)4004-63
Peyton Kraus (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)21000
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)17703-43
Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)102202
Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)81202
Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)7203-52
Jack Kocher (#20, So.)63003
Mick Ferbet (#22, Sr.)30100
Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)2002-20
Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)21002
