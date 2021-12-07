 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 69, Mehlville 64
1234Final
Kirkwood1317162369
Mehlville1018152164
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood1-00-069/6964/64
Mehlville2-20-0241/241219/219
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)16142-22
Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)14602-41
Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, Jr.)10402-52
Julius Conner (#21, Sr.)9401-24
Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)7203-30
Hayden Davidson (#35, Jr.)7112-32
Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)51104
Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)1001-25
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
