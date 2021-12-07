Box: Kirkwood 69, Mehlville 64

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|13
|17
|16
|23
|69
|Mehlville
|10
|18
|15
|21
|64
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|1-0
|0-0
|69/69
|64/64
|Mehlville
|2-2
|0-0
|241/241
|219/219
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)
|16
|1
|4
|2-2
|2
|Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|1
|Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|2
|Julius Conner (#21, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Hayden Davidson (#35, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|2
|Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
