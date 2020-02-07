Box: Kirkwood 65, Lindbergh 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|17
|14
|17
|17
|65
|Lindbergh
|8
|4
|14
|21
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|10-9
|3-1
|1104/58
|1073/56
|Lindbergh
|7-12
|1-3
|907/48
|898/47
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|14
|6-6
|0
|2-2
|2
|Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4-6
|0
|1
|Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Will Lee (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|1-3
|3-4
|1
|Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.