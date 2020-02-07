Box: Kirkwood 65, Lindbergh 47
1234Final
Kirkwood1714171765
Lindbergh84142147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood10-93-11104/581073/56
Lindbergh7-121-3907/48898/47
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)146-602-22
Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)1204-601
Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)101-22-42-22
Will Lee (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)102-42-401
Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)81-21-33-41
Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)71-21-22-22
Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)41-302-24
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
