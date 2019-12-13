|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|15
|10
|16
|12
|53
|Kirkwood
|13
|21
|17
|13
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|3-2
|0-1
|324/65
|337/67
|Kirkwood
|1-1
|1-0
|120/24
|114/23
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)
|24
|12
|0
|0-3
|0
|Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|17
|2-7
|3-5
|4-4
|0
|Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|17
|6-9
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|15
|3-5
|3-4
|0
|3
|Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-14
|0-2
|3-4
|3
|Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-1
|0