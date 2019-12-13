Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Pattonville1510161253
Kirkwood1321171364
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville3-20-1324/65337/67
Kirkwood1-11-0120/24114/23
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)241200-30
Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)105000
Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)72100
Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)5201-10
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)51100
Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)21000
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)172-73-54-40
Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)176-91-12-22
Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)153-53-403
Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)114-140-23-43
Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-1000
Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-400-10

