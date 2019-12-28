Box: Kirkwood 70, Whitfield 62
1234Final
Whitfield1816111762
Kirkwood1313212370
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield2-90-0637/58729/66
Kirkwood3-31-0370/34361/33
Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)20713-42
Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)17241-23
Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)114102
Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)7112-33
Ryland Irvin (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)7203-41
Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)4011-22
Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-22
Tanner Lien (#10, 6-4, F, Sr.)2100-10
