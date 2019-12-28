Box: Kirkwood 70, Whitfield 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|18
|16
|11
|17
|62
|Kirkwood
|13
|13
|21
|23
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|2-9
|0-0
|637/58
|729/66
|Kirkwood
|3-3
|1-0
|370/34
|361/33
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Evans (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|2
|Dillon Stewart (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|17
|2
|4
|1-2
|3
|Kannon Nesslage (#35, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Jaylen Phipps (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|3
|Ryland Irvin (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jackson Fortner (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Melvin Simmons (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Tanner Lien (#10, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0