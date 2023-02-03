|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|5
|11
|12
|14
|42
|Ladue
|5
|9
|18
|12
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|9-12
|1-3
|1033/49
|1099/52
|Ladue
|16-4
|3-0
|1291/61
|1020/49
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-2
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|9
|4-8
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0-1
|3-3
|2
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|3
|Braylon Taylor (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1