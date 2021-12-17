Box: Ladue 52, Fort Zumwalt West 49

|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11
|12
|15
|11
|49
|Ladue
|12
|17
|10
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-3
|0-1
|265/53
|251/50
|Ladue
|5-1
|0-0
|367/73
|270/54
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|0
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|11
|4-12
|1-5
|0
|2
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|10
|3-7
|0
|4-5
|1
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)
|8
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
