Box: Ladue 52, Fort Zumwalt West 49
Box: Ladue 52, Fort Zumwalt West 49

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West1112151149
Ladue1217101352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West2-30-1265/53251/50
Ladue5-10-0367/73270/54
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)123-42-600
Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)114-121-502
Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)103-704-51
Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)93-41-300
Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)82-31-21-12
Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)21-4002
