Box: Ladue 53, Fort Zumwalt West 47
1234Final
Ladue1311151453
Fort Zumwalt West91614847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue3-00-0167/56135/45
Fort Zumwalt West0-40-1162/54244/81
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, G, So.)164-71-45-81
Drake Frederic (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)131-53-52-21
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, So.)121-13-71-20
Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)81-42-600
Lorenzo McGray (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)21-200-13
Myles Gilder (#3, 5-10, G, So.)10-10-11-20
Matthew Kweon (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)1001-20
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
