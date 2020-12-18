Box: Ladue 53, Fort Zumwalt West 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|13
|11
|15
|14
|53
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9
|16
|14
|8
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|3-0
|0-0
|167/56
|135/45
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-4
|0-1
|162/54
|244/81
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, G, So.)
|16
|4-7
|1-4
|5-8
|1
|Drake Frederic (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|13
|1-5
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|12
|1-1
|3-7
|1-2
|0
|Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-6
|0
|0
|Lorenzo McGray (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Myles Gilder (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Matthew Kweon (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
