Box: Ladue 53, St. Charles 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|9
|17
|15
|12
|53
|St. Charles
|6
|11
|19
|7
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|3-0
|0-0
|191/64
|126/42
|St. Charles
|3-1
|1-0
|225/75
|182/61
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|16
|8-9
|0-4
|0-1
|3
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|12
|2-4
|2-5
|2-2
|1
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|0
|3-5
|2
|Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
