Box: Ladue 53, St. Charles 43
1234Final
Ladue917151253
St. Charles61119743
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue3-00-0191/64126/42
St. Charles3-11-0225/75182/61
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)168-90-40-13
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)122-42-52-21
Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)104-402-23
Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)93-703-52
Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)42-3000
Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)21-20-100
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News