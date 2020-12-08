 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 57, Affton 39
0 comments

  •
1234Final
Affton000039
Ladue000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-30-0121/40168/56
Ladue1-00-057/1939/13
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, G, So.)166-70-14-61
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, So.)130-14-121-21
Drake Frederic (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)72-61-302
Fischer Thompson (#1, 5-8, G, So.)602-400
Trice Edwards (#25, 5-8, G, Jr.)41-10-12-40
Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)30-11-401
Domenic Fenoglio (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)21-3000
Lorenzo McGray (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)21-300-42
Andrew Walton (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)2002-21
Matthew Kweon (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)2002-21
