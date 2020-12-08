Box: Ladue 57, Affton 39

|1
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ladue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-3
|0-0
|121/40
|168/56
|Ladue
|1-0
|0-0
|57/19
|39/13
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, G, So.)
|16
|6-7
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|0-1
|4-12
|1-2
|1
|Drake Frederic (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|Fischer Thompson (#1, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|0
|Trice Edwards (#25, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Domenic Fenoglio (#22, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzo McGray (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-4
|2
|Andrew Walton (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Matthew Kweon (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
