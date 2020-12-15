 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ladue 57, Lutheran South 49
0 comments

Box: Ladue 57, Lutheran South 49

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Ladue97172457
Lutheran South116191349
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue2-00-057/2888/44
Lutheran South2-30-1279/140319/160
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)167-100-52-21
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)166-121-11-24
Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)125-60-12-23
Sam Butterfield (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)30-11-304
Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-3001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports