Box: Ladue 58, St. Charles 47

|Final
|St. Charles
|47
|Ladue
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|10-1
|3-0
|679/62
|579/53
|Ladue
|7-2
|0-0
|583/53
|438/40
|St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Ketchum (6-4, Jr.)
|24
|9
|0
|6-6
|2
|Elijah Leech (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|2
|Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|James Warner (#4, 6-1)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Nik Pugh (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|7
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-6
|3
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Haydan Arnold (#20, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3