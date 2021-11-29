Box: Ladue 63, St. Charles JV 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|22
|13
|10
|18
|63
|St. Charles JV
|12
|7
|10
|7
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|1-0
|0-0
|63/63
|36/36
|St. Charles JV
|0-1
|0-0
|36/36
|63/63
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|15
|4-9
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|Myles Gilder (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|10
|4-5
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|1
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
