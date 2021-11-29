 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ladue 63, St. Charles JV 36
0 comments

Box: Ladue 63, St. Charles JV 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Ladue2213101863
St. Charles JV12710736
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue1-00-063/6336/36
St. Charles JV0-10-036/3663/63
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)154-92-41-20
Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)136-901-10
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)102-22-700
Myles Gilder (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)104-50-22-40
Lorenzo McGray (#33, 6-4, F, Sr.)84-6001
Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)42-50-103
Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)30-11-200
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News