Box: Ladue 65, Kirkwood 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|8
|19
|12
|18
|57
|Ladue
|9
|21
|17
|18
|65
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|3-3
|0-1
|356/59
|368/61
|Ladue
|7-1
|0-0
|494/82
|363/60
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|4
|Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Jack Kocher (#20, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Leo Strong (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|27
|9
|1
|6-8
|0
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-7
|3
|Fischer Thompson (#1, 5-9, SG, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|4
|Myles Gilder (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.