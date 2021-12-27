 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 65, Kirkwood 57
Box: Ladue 65, Kirkwood 57

1234Final
Kirkwood819121857
Ladue921171865
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood3-30-1356/59368/61
Ladue7-10-0494/82363/60
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)15701-14
Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)14602-21
Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)10311-23
Tate Drexler (#12, Jr.)60204
Jack Kocher (#20, So.)60201
Leo Strong (#10, Jr.)42002
Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, Jr.)2100-11
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)27916-80
Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)12306-73
Fischer Thompson (#1, 5-9, SG, Jr.)120401
Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, SG, Jr.)42000
Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, PG, Fr.)3010-20
Sam Goellner (#23, 6-2, G, So.)3010-14
Myles Gilder (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)2100-12
