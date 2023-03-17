|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson City
|8
|15
|17
|16
|56
|Ladue
|18
|14
|15
|22
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson City
|8-4
|0-0
|792/66
|690/58
|Ladue
|26-5
|6-1
|1932/161
|1566/130
People are also reading…
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|23
|10-15
|0
|3-4
|2
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|17
|0-2
|2-4
|11-14
|1
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|0-3
|3-5
|4-4
|3
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1