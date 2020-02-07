Box: Ladue 54, McCluer North 51

|1
|Ladue
|14
|16
|11
|13
|54
|McCluer North
|15
|17
|4
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|13-7
|2-2
|1040/52
|965/48
|McCluer North
|8-11
|2-2
|1045/52
|1040/52
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evan Schneider (#25, 6-6, For, Sr.)
|14
|6-7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Cole Miller (#22, 6-5, For, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jaylen Boyd (#1, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)
|10
|2-9
|2-5
|0
|1
|Henry McIntosh (#12, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-3
|2-3
|3
|Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|1
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, Gua, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|Frankie Goebel (#35, 6-3, For, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.