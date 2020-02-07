Box: Ladue 54, McCluer North 51
Box: Ladue 54, McCluer North 51

1234Final
Ladue1416111354
McCluer North151741551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue13-72-21040/52965/48
McCluer North8-112-21045/521040/52
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Evan Schneider (#25, 6-6, For, Sr.)146-702-23
Cole Miller (#22, 6-5, For, Sr.)104-802-23
Jaylen Boyd (#1, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)102-92-501
Henry McIntosh (#12, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)71-11-32-33
Jack Minkler (#5, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)602-201
Jack Steinbach (#2, 5-11, Gua, Fr.)51-21-300
Frankie Goebel (#35, 6-3, For, Sr.)21-1001
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
