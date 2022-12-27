 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 47, Troy Buchanan 45

1234Final
Lafayette13981747
Troy Buchanan1110101445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette2-60-1381/48431/54
Troy Buchanan5-31-0477/60392/49

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)126005
Andrew Moore (#2, 6-1, G, So.)123203
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)6202-21
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)6202-23
Aiden Vaccaro (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)5201-12
Ethan Lollar (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)21002
Lane Hamlett (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)21001
