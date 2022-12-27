Box: Lafayette 47, Troy Buchanan 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|13
|9
|8
|17
|47
|Troy Buchanan
|11
|10
|10
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-6
|0-1
|381/48
|431/54
|Troy Buchanan
|5-3
|1-0
|477/60
|392/49
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|5
|Andrew Moore (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Aiden Vaccaro (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Ethan Lollar (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lane Hamlett (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1