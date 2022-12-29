Box: Lafayette 54, De Smet 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|12
|14
|10
|18
|54
|De Smet
|15
|11
|12
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|4-6
|0-1
|488/49
|527/53
|De Smet
|7-2
|1-0
|546/55
|469/47
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Haefner (#23, 6-7, Sr.)
|22
|5
|3
|3-7
|1
|Logan Minton (#12, 6-7, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|3
|John Renken (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-7
|1
|Cooper Williams (#5, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Josh Dennis (#25, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|2
|Drew Austermann (#32, 5, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Dade Ellison (#15, 6-1, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-3
|3
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|4
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Owen Duff (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|4