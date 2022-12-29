 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 54, De Smet 49

  • 0
1234Final
Lafayette1214101854
De Smet1511121149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette4-60-1488/49527/53
De Smet7-21-0546/55469/47

LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Haefner (#23, 6-7, Sr.)22533-71
Logan Minton (#12, 6-7, Sr.)10304-53
John Renken (#24, 6-4, Jr.)10206-71
Cooper Williams (#5, 6-2, Sr.)6111-24
Josh Dennis (#25, 6-1, Sr.)3101-42
Drew Austermann (#32, 5, So.)2002-23
Dade Ellison (#15, 6-1, Jr.)1001-22
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)13412-33
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)11403-44
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)93104
Owen Duff (#11, 6-0, G, So.)81201
Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)7203-44
D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)1001-44
