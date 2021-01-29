 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 62, Parkway West 59
Box: Lafayette 62, Parkway West 59

1234Final
Lafayette1412142262
Parkway West1619111359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette8-102-0990/551074/60
Parkway West11-51-1915/51795/44
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)20713-42
Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)17703-52
Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)9121-20
John Kramer (#21, 6-1, F, Sr.)7203-34
Matt Jones (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)63000
Drake Hueckel (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)30101
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)19432-21
Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)10402-63
Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)9310-12
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)9401-12
Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)81202
Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)21003
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)2002-22
