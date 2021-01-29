Box: Lafayette 62, Parkway West 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|14
|12
|14
|22
|62
|Parkway West
|16
|19
|11
|13
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|8-10
|2-0
|990/55
|1074/60
|Parkway West
|11-5
|1-1
|915/51
|795/44
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|2
|Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-5
|2
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|John Kramer (#21, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|4
|Matt Jones (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drake Hueckel (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1