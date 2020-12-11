Box: Lafayette 64, Francis Howell 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|20
|7
|22
|15
|64
|Francis Howell
|14
|6
|13
|19
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|3-2
|0-0
|290/58
|277/55
|Francis Howell
|4-1
|1-0
|306/61
|267/53
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-8
|2
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-4
|3
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|4
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|2
