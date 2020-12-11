 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 64, Francis Howell 52
1234Final
Lafayette207221564
Francis Howell146131952
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette3-20-0290/58277/55
Francis Howell4-11-0306/61267/53
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)14406-82
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)13601-43
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)9310-14
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)6111-23
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)6013-42
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)3101-21
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)1001-42
