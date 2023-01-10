Box: Lafayette 66, Liberty (Wentzville) 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9-4
|3-0
|741/57
|663/51
|Lafayette
|6-7
|0-2
|644/50
|681/52
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiden King (#50, Jr.)
|20
|6-7
|0
|8-9
|2
|Ashton Long (#10)
|16
|8-11
|0-2
|0
|3
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, Sr.)
|11
|2-5
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Carter Ashby (#14, Jr.)
|8
|0-1
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|Charlie Hebden (#40, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.