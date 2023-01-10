 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 66, Liberty (Wentzville) 57

  •
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)000057
Lafayette000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)9-43-0741/57663/51
Lafayette6-70-2644/50681/52

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiden King (#50, Jr.)206-708-92
Ashton Long (#10)168-110-203
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, Sr.)112-52-41-20
Carter Ashby (#14, Jr.)80-12-32-22
Charlie Hebden (#40, Sr.)21-1000
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
