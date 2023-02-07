|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Lafayette
|12
|12
|15
|15
|16
|70
|Pattonville
|12
|12
|9
|21
|4
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|10-12
|2-3
|1103/50
|1157/53
|Pattonville
|7-12
|1-3
|994/45
|1118/51
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tory Allen (#1, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|LaKeith Davis (#2, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|0
|Rashad Smith (#10, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Al-Amin Anderson-El (#5, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Elijah Maritz (#30, F, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kameron Eleby (#23, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Danny Winston (#20, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Essex (#15, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0