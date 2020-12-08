Box: Lafayette 72, Summit 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|13
|11
|9
|11
|44
|Lafayette
|17
|17
|18
|20
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|0-1
|0-0
|44/44
|72/72
|Lafayette
|2-2
|0-0
|226/226
|225/225
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)
|17
|1
|4
|3-6
|0
|Drew Krobath (#22, 6-2, G)
|8
|1
|0
|6-6
|0
|Andrew Faust (#20, 5-10, G)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Laaker (#21, 6-3, F)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Lehman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|22
|4
|4
|2-2
|1
|Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Matt Jones (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|John Kramer (#21, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|1
|Jack Clark (#42, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Pernell Garner (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Josh Dennis (#25, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
