Box: Lafayette 72, Summit 44
1234Final
Summit131191144
Lafayette1717182072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit0-10-044/4472/72
Lafayette2-20-0226/226225/225
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)17143-60
Drew Krobath (#22, 6-2, G)8106-60
Andrew Faust (#20, 5-10, G)5012-22
Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)42002
Sam Laaker (#21, 6-3, F)42002
Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)3101-22
Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
Jack Lehman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)1001-21
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)22442-21
Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)126002
Matt Jones (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)93102
Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Sr.)7112-21
Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)6202-22
John Kramer (#21, 6-1, F, Sr.)6111-11
Jack Clark (#42, 6-6, F, Jr.)5201-23
Pernell Garner (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)30101
Josh Dennis (#25, 6-0, G, So.)21000
