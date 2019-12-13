|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|9
|19
|12
|15
|55
|Lafayette
|11
|20
|16
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|3-2
|1-0
|292/58
|236/47
|Lafayette
|2-3
|0-0
|247/49
|246/49
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacques Thomas (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|18
|5
|1
|5-8
|2
|John Broten (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-6
|3
|Matt Garnatz (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Blake Vaughan (#13, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|5
|Jonathan Thomas (#10, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-3
|4
|Seth McDuffie (#50, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|1
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|5
|Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|11
|1
|0
|9-10
|3
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|2
|Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|1
|Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-7
|1
|KD Diaby (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|4