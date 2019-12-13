Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Summit919121555
Lafayette1120161562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit3-21-0292/58236/47
Lafayette2-30-0247/49246/49
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacques Thomas (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)18515-82
John Broten (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)14224-63
Matt Garnatz (#24, 6-4, F, Sr.)9303-43
Blake Vaughan (#13, 6-4, F, Sr.)7203-45
Jonathan Thomas (#10, 5-11, G, Sr.)5012-34
Seth McDuffie (#50, 6-5, C, Sr.)2100-41
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)11312-25
Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)11109-103
Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)10122-22
Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Jr.)9121-21
Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)8204-71
KD Diaby (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)84001
Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)4200-25
Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)1001-34

