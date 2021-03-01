 Skip to main content
Box: Lebanon, Illinois 61, Mount Olive 37
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois1114102661
Mount Olive8189237
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois2-60-6371/46450/56
Mount Olive1-60-2288/36353/44
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)165-82-70-22
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)125-1102-22
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)115-90-21-22
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)104-502-22
Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)60-12-901
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)42-20-201
Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)21-2000
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
