Box: Lebanon, Illinois 61, Mount Olive 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|11
|14
|10
|26
|61
|Mount Olive
|8
|18
|9
|2
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|2-6
|0-6
|371/46
|450/56
|Mount Olive
|1-6
|0-2
|288/36
|353/44
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-8
|2-7
|0-2
|2
|Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-11
|0
|2-2
|2
|Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|1
|Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0