1234Final
Lebanon000059
St. Pius X000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon1-00-059/5958/58
St. Pius X0-10-058/5859/59
Lebanon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Naeger (6-7, G, Sr.)186-110-26-80
Josh Ruble (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)144-51-23-50
Eli Boyer (#33, 6-4, G, Sr.)123-112-400
Kayden Cook (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)60-11-13-40
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, So.)42-4000
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-20-100
Chase Marnin (#13, 5-10, G, Jr.)21-1000

