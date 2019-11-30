|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon
|1-0
|0-0
|59/59
|58/58
|St. Pius X
|0-1
|0-0
|58/58
|59/59
|Lebanon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Naeger (6-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|6-11
|0-2
|6-8
|0
|Josh Ruble (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-5
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|Eli Boyer (#33, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-11
|2-4
|0
|0
|Kayden Cook (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|1-1
|3-4
|0
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Chase Marnin (#13, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0