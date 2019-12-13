Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Lee's Summit North208131455
Gateway STEM12392448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lee's Summit North1-10-0115/58121/60
Gateway STEM2-41-0271/136341/170
Lee's Summit NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Franklin (#32)17514-104
Davis (#4)14035-71
Cole (#11)11032-30
Moore (#22)84002
Black (#23)2002-21
Shilt (#10)21000
Anderson (#12)1001-20
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)222604
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)132303
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)8400-13
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)21001
Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)21002
Baron Harrell (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)1001-25

