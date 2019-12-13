|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lee's Summit North
|20
|8
|13
|14
|55
|Gateway STEM
|12
|3
|9
|24
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lee's Summit North
|1-1
|0-0
|115/58
|121/60
|Gateway STEM
|2-4
|1-0
|271/136
|341/170
|Lee's Summit North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Franklin (#32)
|17
|5
|1
|4-10
|4
|Davis (#4)
|14
|0
|3
|5-7
|1
|Cole (#11)
|11
|0
|3
|2-3
|0
|Moore (#22)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Black (#23)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Shilt (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson (#12)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|22
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Baron Harrell (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5