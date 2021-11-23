 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty Christian Academy 60, Principia 39
1234Final
Liberty Christian Academy1412171760
Principia3207939
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty Christian Academy1-20-1155/52192/64
Principia0-20-067/22130/43
Liberty Christian Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)17703-61
Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)120401
Isaiah Elam (#24, Jr.)42001
Drew Bosman (#20, So.)21002
Cole Dannull (#34, So.)2100-11
Sebastian Castro (#30, Jr.)21003
