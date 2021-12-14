 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Holt 38
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Holt 38

1234Final
Holt101112538
Liberty (Wentzville)812161147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt3-40-0393/56421/60
Liberty (Wentzville)3-01-0173/25158/23
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)15316-73
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)12215-60
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)11312-30
Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)4200-14
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)30100
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)1001-23
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)1001-43
