Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Fort Zumwalt East 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|10
|12
|15
|48
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11
|11
|11
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-6
|1-2
|429/48
|486/54
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-8
|0-4
|469/52
|540/60
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-6
|1
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#30, So.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-6
|0
|Carter Ashby (#22)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Rhett Douglas (#20, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|David Richard (#40, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Aiden King (#54)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Jaden Betton (#10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-7
|1