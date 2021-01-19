 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Fort Zumwalt East 47
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Fort Zumwalt East 47

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1110121548
Fort Zumwalt East1111111447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-61-2429/48486/54
Fort Zumwalt East2-80-4469/52540/60
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)14413-61
Nate Bobikiewicz (#30, So.)10206-60
Carter Ashby (#22)60201
Rhett Douglas (#20, Jr.)6202-32
David Richard (#40, Jr.)5201-21
Aiden King (#54)4102-41
Jaden Betton (#10, Jr.)3003-71
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob York (#20, 5-11, G, Sr.)102200
