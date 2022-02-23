Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 50, Bowling Green 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|18
|11
|10
|11
|50
|Bowling Green
|13
|8
|11
|6
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|16-8
|8-2
|1336/56
|1213/51
|Bowling Green
|6-6
|2-0
|606/25
|302/13
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nolan Frey (#34, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.