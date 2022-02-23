 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 50, Bowling Green 38

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1811101150
Bowling Green13811638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)16-88-21336/561213/51
Bowling Green6-62-0606/25302/13

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)12502-20
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)120401
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)8302-20
Nolan Frey (#34, So.)6202-20
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)5201-25
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)4102-41
Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)30101
Liberty (Wentzville)
