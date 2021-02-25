Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 51, Fort Zumwalt East 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|9
|7
|10
|16
|42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|7
|20
|13
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-12
|2-8
|888/49
|984/55
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-10
|4-3
|857/48
|890/49
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|1
|Jaden Betton (#10, Jr.)
|12
|2
|0
|8-10
|2
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#30, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Peyton Vieliuf (#14, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cooper Swift (#34, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|David Richard (#40, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rhett Douglas (#20, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3