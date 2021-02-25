 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 51, Fort Zumwalt East 42
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East97101642
Liberty (Wentzville)117201351
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East6-122-8888/49984/55
Liberty (Wentzville)7-104-3857/48890/49
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)13314-61
Jaden Betton (#10, Jr.)12208-102
Nate Bobikiewicz (#30, So.)10402-20
Peyton Vieliuf (#14, Sr.)51100
Cooper Swift (#34, Jr.)42001
David Richard (#40, Jr.)42000
Rhett Douglas (#20, Jr.)3101-23
