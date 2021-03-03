 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 52, Timberland 40
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)145161752
Timberland118111040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)8-114-4954/501000/53
Timberland6-143-71082/571266/67
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Betton (#11, Jr.)13125-51
Gabe McCrary (#12, Sr.)13412-44
Peyton Vieliuf (#14, Sr.)81203
Nate Bobikiewicz (#30, So.)7203-41
Rhett Douglas (#20, Jr.)42002
Adrian Lee (#42, Jr.)4200-11
David Richard (#40, Jr.)3101-24
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
