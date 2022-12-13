Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 52, University City 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17
|12
|12
|11
|52
|University City
|12
|13
|8
|8
|41
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-1
|0-0
|341/57
|272/45
|University City
|3-5
|0-1
|416/69
|412/69
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lee Williams (#20, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|14
|7-13
|0-1
|0
|1
|Larryn Porter (#14, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-7
|0
|1
|Miyel Taylor (#2, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|1-5
|1-3
|3-4
|3
|Jayden Creighton (#22, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jeremy Borum (#11, 6-5, F, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Kobe Jones (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|0-2
|3-4
|3