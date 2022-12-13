 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 52, University City 41

  • 0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1712121152
University City12138841

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)5-10-0341/57272/45
University City3-50-1416/69412/69
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lee Williams (#20, 6-4, F, Jr.)147-130-101
Larryn Porter (#14, 6-1, F, Sr.)93-31-701
Miyel Taylor (#2, 6-0, G, So.)81-51-33-43
Jayden Creighton (#22, 6-4, F, So.)42-40-103
Jeremy Borum (#11, 6-5, F, So.)31-101-11
Kobe Jones (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)30-30-23-43
