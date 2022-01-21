Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 54, Fort Zumwalt South 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15
|10
|12
|12
|49
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|13
|5
|24
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13-2
|4-1
|920/61
|664/44
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10-3
|5-0
|765/51
|683/46
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-10
|2
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-6
|1
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-6
|3
|Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3