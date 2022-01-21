 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 54, Fort Zumwalt South 49

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South1510121249
Liberty (Wentzville)121352454
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South13-24-1920/61664/44
Liberty (Wentzville)10-35-0765/51683/46

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)15316-102
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)14406-61
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)13601-63
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)63002
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)30101
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)21003
Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-43
