|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14
|17
|10
|16
|57
|Francis Howell Central
|8
|11
|18
|15
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14-9
|6-3
|1280/56
|1171/51
|Francis Howell Central
|1-21
|1-7
|984/43
|1349/59
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|18
|7-11
|0-1
|4-6
|2
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|16
|6-7
|0-4
|4-4
|1
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-5
|0-1
|4
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|4