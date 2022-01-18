Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, Fort Zumwalt East 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|15
|4
|8
|10
|37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9
|14
|22
|15
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-12
|0-4
|601/43
|782/56
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9-3
|4-0
|711/51
|634/45
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-3
|3
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|2
|Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|1
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|0
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Kevin Lyles (#4, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jordan Smith (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
