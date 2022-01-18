 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, Fort Zumwalt East 37
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, Fort Zumwalt East 37

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East15481037
Liberty (Wentzville)914221560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-120-4601/43782/56
Liberty (Wentzville)9-34-0711/51634/45
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)15603-33
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)9401-42
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)9205-61
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)84001
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)81202
Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)4200-20
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)3003-41
Kevin Lyles (#4, 6-4, C, Sr.)2002-20
Jordan Smith (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
