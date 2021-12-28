 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, O'Fallon Christian 26
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, O'Fallon Christian 26

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)132218760
O'Fallon Christian12310126
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-21-0345/58314/52
O'Fallon Christian0-80-2280/47479/80
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)15603-41
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)14322-22
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)90301
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)7203-40
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)63001
Aiden King (#50, 6-5, C, So.)42001
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)21004
Kevin Lyles (#4, 6-4, C, Sr.)21003
Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-21
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dane Bishop (#12, 6-1, Sr.)9303-42
RJ Steckler (#5, Jr.)7014-83
Mycah Wolla6013-42
Nate Brackenridge (#3, Sr.)21002
Gabe McGhee (#1, Sr.)2100-15
