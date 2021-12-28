Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 60, O'Fallon Christian 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|13
|22
|18
|7
|60
|O'Fallon Christian
|12
|3
|10
|1
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-2
|1-0
|345/58
|314/52
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-8
|0-2
|280/47
|479/80
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|2
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Aiden King (#50, 6-5, C, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kevin Lyles (#4, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Rhett Douglas (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dane Bishop (#12, 6-1, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|RJ Steckler (#5, Jr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-8
|3
|Mycah Wolla
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|Nate Brackenridge (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gabe McGhee (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|5
