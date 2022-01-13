 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 65, Lafayette 63
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 65, Lafayette 63

1234Final
Lafayette1016112663
Liberty (Wentzville)189191965
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-50-0727/61697/58
Liberty (Wentzville)8-33-0651/54597/50
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)15603-53
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)12404-63
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)11032-21
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)105000
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)6300-25
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)6202-33
Aiden King (#50, 6-5, C, So.)3003-41
Jordan Smith (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)21003
