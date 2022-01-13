Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 65, Lafayette 63

|1
|Lafayette
|10
|16
|11
|26
|63
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|18
|9
|19
|19
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|7-5
|0-0
|727/61
|697/58
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8-3
|3-0
|651/54
|597/50
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|3
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|3
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|1
|Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|5
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Aiden King (#50, 6-5, C, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jordan Smith (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
