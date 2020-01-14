Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 50, Fort Zumwalt East 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10
|12
|11
|17
|50
|Fort Zumwalt East
|16
|12
|7
|9
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-8
|1-1
|430/48
|568/63
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-9
|0-3
|560/62
|639/71
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-9
|0
|Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)
|12
|1
|0
|10-12
|2
|Jaden Betton (#10, So.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-8
|2
|Adrian Lee (#50, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.