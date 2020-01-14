Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 50, Fort Zumwalt East 44
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 50, Fort Zumwalt East 44

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1012111750
Fort Zumwalt East16127944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)1-81-1430/48568/63
Fort Zumwalt East3-90-3560/62639/71
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)13405-90
Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)120401
Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)121010-122
Jaden Betton (#10, So.)11305-82
Adrian Lee (#50, So.)21002
Liberty (Wentzville)
