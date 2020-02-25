Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 52, Fort Zumwalt East 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|12
|10
|18
|48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|19
|13
|5
|15
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-19
|0-10
|1118/47
|1275/53
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-19
|2-7
|1102/46
|1390/58
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amori Johnson (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|4
|Xavier Jackson (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-8
|4
|Jacob York (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hunter Weber (#33, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Reese Wade (6-1, F)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Jelani Collins (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jude Highfill (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#52, F, Fr.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-7
|2
|Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)
|12
|1
|0
|10-12
|3
|Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|3
|Jaden Betton (#10, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-5
|3
|Alex Fillner (#30, G, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|4
|Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|0
|Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3