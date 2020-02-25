Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 52, Fort Zumwalt East 48
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East812101848
Liberty (Wentzville)191351552
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East5-190-101118/471275/53
Liberty (Wentzville)4-192-71102/461390/58
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amori Johnson (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)20713-44
Xavier Jackson (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)10304-84
Jacob York (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)93101
Hunter Weber (#33, 6-4, F, Fr.)4102-40
Reese Wade (6-1, F)21004
Jelani Collins (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)2100-13
Jude Highfill (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)1001-32
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Bobikiewicz (#52, F, Fr.)18424-72
Gabe McCrary (#12, Jr.)121010-123
Peyton Vieliuf (#22, G, Jr.)8022-23
Jaden Betton (#10, So.)6104-53
Alex Fillner (#30, G, So.)3003-64
Cooper Swift (#34, F, So.)3101-30
Luke Linden (#14, G, Jr.)2002-23
