Box: Lift For Life 54, Hazelwood Central 48
Box: Lift For Life 54, Hazelwood Central 48

1234Final
Lift For Life128171754
Hazelwood Central128161248
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life10-20-0805/67645/54
Hazelwood Central2-50-1399/33379/32
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)163310
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)14322-20
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)93100
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)4102-20
Micah Johnson (#12, Sr.)4200-10
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)30100
Jeremiah Foster (#44, Sr.)21000
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)1001-20
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)1001-20
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Terion Lee (#13, 6-6, F, Sr.)17801-32
Dominic Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)12222-44
Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)6104-101
Rashaun Atkins (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)60200
Javon Calmese (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)5201-20
Clayshaun Davis (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)21002
