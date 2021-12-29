Box: Lift For Life 54, Hazelwood Central 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|12
|8
|17
|17
|54
|Hazelwood Central
|12
|8
|16
|12
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|10-2
|0-0
|805/67
|645/54
|Hazelwood Central
|2-5
|0-1
|399/33
|379/32
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|0
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Micah Johnson (#12, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Foster (#44, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Terion Lee (#13, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-3
|2
|Dominic Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|4
|Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-10
|1
|Rashaun Atkins (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Javon Calmese (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Clayshaun Davis (#4, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
