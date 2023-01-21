Box: Lift For Life 55, Alton 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|9-6
|0-0
|728/49
|739/49
|Alton
|4-17
|0-8
|966/64
|1243/83
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)
|16
|7-14
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|0
|4-4
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)
|14
|4-5
|1-4
|3-4
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|Blake Wilson (#5, PG, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.