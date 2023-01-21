 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lift For Life 55, Alton 49

  • 0
1234Final
Lift For Life000055
Alton000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life9-60-0728/49739/49
Alton4-170-8966/641243/83

People are also reading…

Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)167-140-22-20
Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)166-1104-40
Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)144-51-43-40
Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)42-80-30-10
Blake Wilson (#5, PG, Fr.)31-20-21-10
Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)21-40-200
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News