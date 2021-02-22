 Skip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 59, St. Pius X 51
Box: Lift For Life 59, St. Pius X 51

1234Final
St. Pius X132041451
Lift For Life1813141459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X13-54-1955/53833/46
Lift For Life8-110-01038/581038/58
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Rico Singleton (#2, 6-0, SG, Sr.)131-32-45-80
Rashad Singleton (#4, 5-9, PG, Jr.)125-50-12-20
Micah Johnson (#12, 6-2, SG)82-31-11-20
Odis Grissom (#11, 5-11, SG, So.)84-90-500
Byron Bond (#44, 6-4, SF, Sr.)84-4000
Alex Byass (#52, 6-4, C, Sr.)42-2000
Jeremiah Foster (#30, 6-5, C, Jr.)21-1000
Dennis Olds (5-9, PG, Fr.)21-1000
Torrey Davie (#5, 5-10, PG, Jr.)2002-50
