Box: Lift For Life 59, St. Pius X 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|13
|20
|4
|14
|51
|Lift For Life
|18
|13
|14
|14
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|13-5
|4-1
|955/53
|833/46
|Lift For Life
|8-11
|0-0
|1038/58
|1038/58
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rico Singleton (#2, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|13
|1-3
|2-4
|5-8
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, 5-9, PG, Jr.)
|12
|5-5
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Micah Johnson (#12, 6-2, SG)
|8
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, 5-11, SG, So.)
|8
|4-9
|0-5
|0
|0
|Byron Bond (#44, 6-4, SF, Sr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Byass (#52, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Foster (#30, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis Olds (5-9, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrey Davie (#5, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|0